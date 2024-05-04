Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 156,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 229,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.8054 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

