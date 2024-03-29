iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

