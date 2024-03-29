Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 658,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.