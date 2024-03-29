Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

