Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.
About iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
