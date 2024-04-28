IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $467.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

