KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.42.

KLA Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $33.31 on Friday, reaching $706.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $685.41 and a 200-day moving average of $600.67. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $369.00 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 103.31% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.