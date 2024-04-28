Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

