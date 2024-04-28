Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VUG traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.18. 1,437,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.26 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

