Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

