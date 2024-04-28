Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,380 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $116,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 280,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.33. 927,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.