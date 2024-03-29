iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

