Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after buying an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 568,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,996,000 after buying an additional 299,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,706,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,617,000 after acquiring an additional 287,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

