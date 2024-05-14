Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

