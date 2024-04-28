Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $246.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

