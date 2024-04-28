Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $502,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. 2,258,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

