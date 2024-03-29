iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

