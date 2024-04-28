Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. 3,049,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.