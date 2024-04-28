Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,892 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $229.87. 2,001,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

