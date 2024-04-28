Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

