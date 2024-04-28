Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

