Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $2.57 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,259. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

