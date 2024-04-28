Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,405. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

