Account Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Account Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 5.1% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

