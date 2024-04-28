Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $15.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.69. 56,500,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

