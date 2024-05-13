Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 9.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $479,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,965. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

