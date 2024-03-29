iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 220,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 331,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.