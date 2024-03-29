WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $342.99 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $342.99 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,155,052,740 coins and its circulating supply is 3,426,612,769 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,154,868,097.879821 with 3,426,589,803.36682 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09780326 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $19,978,521.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

