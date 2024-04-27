Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 590.2% in April

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 590.2% from the March 31st total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Verb Technology Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of VERB opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.37.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

