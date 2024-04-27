Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 590.2% in April

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 590.2% from the March 31st total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Verb Technology Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of VERB opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.37.
