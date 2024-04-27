Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.
View Our Latest Report on CVCY
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 531,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Valley Community Bancorp
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.