Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVCY

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 531,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.