PLBY Group’s (PLBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PLBY Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 119.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in PLBY Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

