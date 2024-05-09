PLBY Group’s (PLBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
PLBY Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 119.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
