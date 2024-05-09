Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walmart were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,271,000 after buying an additional 1,416,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $182,499,000 after purchasing an additional 715,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

