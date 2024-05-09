Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 41.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 48,404 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.