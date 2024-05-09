RMR Wealth Builders Has $982,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

