Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 105 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $11,587.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,807,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Glaukos by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $15,065,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Glaukos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

