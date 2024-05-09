Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 122,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,361. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $84,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.