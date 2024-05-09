Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 47,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,120. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after buying an additional 1,663,839 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

