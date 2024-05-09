Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

