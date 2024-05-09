Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RRR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,120. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,331,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $24,897,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

