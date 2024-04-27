Syon Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NYSE WELL opened at $94.34 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

