Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 3.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after buying an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $251.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

