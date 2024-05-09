Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Ruth Porat Acquires 219 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56.

Shares of BX stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

