Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 195,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,539.54 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $253,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,397,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,087,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,697 shares of company stock worth $1,933,767 over the last 90 days. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

