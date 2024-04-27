uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 455.3% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

uCloudlink Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.37 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 4.50.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 3.28%. Equities analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

