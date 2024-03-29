1,109 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $346.10 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.