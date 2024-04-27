Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $209.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $199.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLT. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $202.12 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.