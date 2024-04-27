VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.