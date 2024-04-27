Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 15,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 538,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

