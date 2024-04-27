Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

