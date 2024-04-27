Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Declines By 25.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $40.06 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.